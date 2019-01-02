Slipper brand Mahabis enters administration

Footwear brand Mahabis, known for its premium slippers that can be worn outside, has entered administration.

The etailer said it had called in administrators KPMG on 27 December and has currently ceased trading.

A message on its website said: “During the four years since we launched, we sold nearly a million pairs of slippers to customers in over 100 countries: we are all desperately disappointed at this outcome.”

Mahabis also warned customers seeking to return purchases that they were unlikely to receive a full refund, and that any refunds were likely to take several months.

The brand owed £2.6m to creditors in the 12 months to June 2017, up from £927,000 in the previous year.

Mahabis was founded by entrepreneur Ankur Shuh in 2014.