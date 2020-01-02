Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Slow start to John Lewis festive Sale

2 January 2020By

John Lewis & Partners has reported a “slower than usual” start to its festive promotions as sales at the department store dipped by 4.1% in the week to 29 December.

However, the chain said it was a positive week for fashion. Clothing sales were up 5.8% and last-minute Christmas shopping boosted sales of beauty by 36%, jewellery by 27% and women’s nightwear by 22%.

