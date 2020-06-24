Sole Fashion trade show postponed

Located at The Ricoh Arena, the debut edition of Sole fashion took place on 16 and 17 February 2020. It attracted industry names including Rieker, Josef Seibel, Gardiner Bros, Bugatti, Mephisto and HB Shoes.

The next event is now likely to take place in 2021.

Organiser Penny Robinson said: “I know what an incredibly challenging time this is for everyone. With the extraordinary pressures retailers and brands continue to face this season, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the safety of events, I have taken the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming summer edition of Sole Fashion. It is incredibly disappointing, particularly after the support we received for the first edition.

“Discussions with the Ricoh Arena have been productive and as soon as the industry is ready to go again in 2021, we will be too, and I am optimistic that the proposition of a cost effective, quality trade show from an independent organiser will be even more relevant when we emerge of the other side of this.”