Sonia Rykiel creative director exits

De Libran, who was in the role for five years, has claimed the troubled company is in breach of contract by firing her. However, a Sonia Rykiel spokeswoman told Drapers that De Libran has resigned.

Sonia Rykiel shut its diffusion line, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, and outsourced its kidswear line in a reorganisation of the business in 2016 amid tumbling profits.

The brand, which is stocked by Net-a-Porter and Matchesfashion, is owned by Hong Kong-based First Heritage Brands, a division of Fung Brands. The investment company bought the remaining 20% of the business owned by the Sonia Rykiel family following the death of the brand’s namesake in 2016.

The company is now seeking new investment.

“We [can] confirm that the house is looking for a partner to enter its capital in order to increase its development.” a spokeswoman said.

A successor has not been appointed to replace De Libran.