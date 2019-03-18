Sonia Rykiel creative director exits

Julie De Libran, creative director at Sonia Rykiel, has left the business.
De Libran, who was in the role for five years, has claimed the troubled company is in breach of contract by firing her. However, a Sonia Rykiel spokeswoman told Drapers that De Libran has resigned.
Sonia Rykiel shut its diffusion line, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, and outsourced its kidswear line in a reorganisation of the business in 2016 amid tumbling profits.
The brand, which is stocked by Net-a-Porter and Matchesfashion, is owned by Hong Kong-based First Heritage Brands, a division of Fung Brands. The investment company bought the remaining 20% of the business owned by the Sonia Rykiel family following the death of the brand’s namesake in 2016.
The company is now seeking new investment.
“We [can] confirm that the house is looking for a partner to enter its capital in order to increase its development.” a spokeswoman said.
A successor has not been appointed to replace De Libran.
