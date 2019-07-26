Sonia Rykiel enters liquidation

French fashion house Sonia Rykiel has entered liquidation after the business failed to find a buyer.

Founded by the eponymous designer in 1968, the brand became known for its knitwear and its association with Parisian protest movements during the 1960s and 1970s.

News network France 24 reports that all 131 employees will lose their jobs as the business winds up.

The brand entered receivership in April 2019, following poor sales. In 2018, it made a €30m (£26.8m) loss. In March, creative director Julie De Libran left the business.