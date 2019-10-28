Sosandar sales soar after 'accelerated investment'

Sosandar has announced that it expects to report a 53% year-on-year increase in revenue to £2.82m for the six months to 30 September.

Over the period, customers began to place repeat orders more frequently, and the returns rate reduced to 49%, from 52% year on year. Meanwhile, October is already the first month that its net revenue (post-returns) have surpassed £1m.

Sosandar will announce its full interim results on 27 November.

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Sosandar co-founders and joint CEOs

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Sosandar co-founders and joint CEOs, commented: “Our ability as an online retailer to employ an agile strategy resulted in us focusing our customer acquisition activity on the important autumn months towards the end of the period and carrying into current trading.

“As expected, the accelerated investment into marketing and product is producing strong results with record months in September and October.

“We are seeing strong engagement from our ever-expanding base of loyal existing customers and this will continue to increase as our product range grows further. We are delighted with the success of our new advertising activity and the board is confident that accelerating our future growth by increased investment in marketing – especially via TV – in this financial year is the right decision for our business.

“With a widened product range offering, strong balance sheet, and a broadened, aggressive, and increasingly effective marketing strategy, we are confident about the full year.”