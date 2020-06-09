Sosandar signs Next and John Lewis deal

Womenswear etailer Sosandar has reported a 62% year-on-year revenue increase for the two months to 31 May, and will launch on John Lewis and Next’s online platforms for autumn/winter 2020.

Order growth for the period increased 44% year on year, and new customer acquisition was up 15%.

Traffic on the website was up 98% for the period despite a 69% reduction in marketing spend.

It has also agreed deals with John Lewis and Next to be sold via their online platforms in AW20.

The etailer has seen a shift towards more casual ranges through the crisis, and as a result has changed its product inventory to match new customer demand. It has reproduced loungewear, denim and casual summer dress ranges which sold out in days.

A move away from occasionwear collections has however led to a lower average unit and basket values.

To mitigate the impact of coronavirus the etailer has reduced marketing spend for the short to medium term, furloughed 60% of its workforce, frozen discretionary spend and in some cases cancelled and postpone orders with suppliers.

The business had £4.4m in cash as of the end of May.

Revenues are expected to more than double to £9m for the full year to 31 March 2020.

However, due to initial coronavirus discounting and a high level of returns on sales immediately prior to the announcement of lockdown, the etailer expects to report a net loss for the year slightly higher than the previously predicted £6.8m.