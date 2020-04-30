Speedo North America president returns

Former Speedo North America president Jim Gerson will be returning to the swimwear brand in the same role, following Pentland Group’s acquisition of the brand from PVH Corporation.

Gerson was president of Speedo North America from 2010 to 2016, and before that was president of the surf brand Reef. He has also held senior vice-president roles for The North Face and Jantzen swimwear brands.

He will join the business on 1 June.

Gerson will report to Andy Long, chief executive of Pentland Brands, and will be tasked with leading the Speedo North America team as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

Long said: “We’re thrilled that Jim has agreed to return to lead the Speedo North America team. The completion of the Speedo North America acquisition and the appointment of Jim, during these uncertain times, demonstrates our long-term commitment to the business and our passion for building a truly global brand.”

Gerson said: “It’s a really exciting time to be rejoining team Speedo. Pentland has an outstanding track record in brand building and growing global sports brands, and that will be instrumental in helping us to grow the Speedo business in North America. Speedo is a truly authentic, category leading, brand with an incredible history and I can’t wait to start working with the fantastic Speedo team in shaping its future.”

Pentland first acquired the Speedo brand in 1991 when it bought the Speedo International business, which then licensed the Speedo trademark to PVH’s predecessor for use in North America and the Caribbean.