Spend from US shoppers jumps

Shoppers visiting the UK from the US in March increased their spend by 30% year on year, new research has shown.

US shoppers now make up 7% of the total tax-free sales in the UK, Global Blue reports. In 2018, 54% of international shoppers landing in Europe were from the US.

The UK captures 24% of all the US tax-free shopping spend globally.

Derrick Hardman, managing director UK and Ireland at Global Blue, said: “This 30% boom in spend is due to several factors both in the UK and the US, combining to make the UK a particularly desirable location for Americans to shop. One factor driving the increased visitor numbers is the strength of the dollar to the weaker pound, allowing US shoppers to make their money go further on British soil when shopping tax free. Our Insights reveal that American shoppers spend an average of £930 per tax-free transaction, demonstrating that US visitors aren’t afraid to spend big during their time in the UK. Lower-cost flights between the US and Europe are also a contributory factor.”