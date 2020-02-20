Sperry hires new global president

US footwear brand house Wolverine Worldwide has appointed former Lacoste CEO Joelle Grunberg as the new global president of Sperry.

Grunberg joins Wolverine Worldwide from Lacoste, where she was president and CEO of North and Central America.

Meanwhile, Tom Kennedy has been appointed as global president of the Wolverine brand. Kennedy has spent the last three years in Boston leading Sperry, and will return to Michigan for his new role with the Wolverine brand, in addition to overseeing the company’s licensing group and becoming a member of its acquisitions team.

“Joelle is a seasoned leader with skills in global, consumer-focused businesses and deep expertise in fashion, apparel, footwear and accessories,” said Blake W. Krueger, chairman, CEO and president of Wolverine Worldwide.

“She is an excellent addition to our team and we are excited to see Sperry’s direction under her leadership.”

Wolverine Worldwide’s brand portfolio includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates, and HYTEST. The company also is the global footwear license of brands Cat and Harley-Davidson.