Sports Direct acquires retail park

Sports Direct has acquired the Brookfield Shopping Park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, for £25.4m.

The 93,000 sq ft retail park is currently home to stores such as Next, New Look, River Island and Clarks.

In a statement on its LinkedIn page, Sports Direct said the retail park was set to “receive significant investment”, including the introduction of the Sports Direct, USC and Flannels facias.

Store exteriors will be modernised, and new leisure and hospitality offers added.

Sports Direct acquired the shopping centre for less than half of the £62.2m JP Morgan Asset Management paid when it bought the park in 2015.