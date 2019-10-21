Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Sports Direct acquires retail park

21 October 2019By

Full screenBrookfield

Sports Direct has acquired the Brookfield Shopping Park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, for £25.4m.

The 93,000 sq ft retail park is currently home to stores such as Next, New Look, River Island and Clarks.

In a statement on its LinkedIn page, Sports Direct said the retail park was set to “receive significant investment”, including the introduction of the Sports Direct, USC and Flannels facias.

Store exteriors will be modernised, and new leisure and hospitality offers added.

Sports Direct acquired the shopping centre for less than half of the £62.2m JP Morgan Asset Management paid when it bought the park in 2015.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • ashley hof

    Sports Direct reconfirms commitment to HoF stores

    7 October 2019

    Sports Direct International has confirmed that it is “working rapidly on [its] ongoing investment programme with the [House of Fraser] brand” following reports in the Sunday papers that that there would be widespread closures of HoF stores after the Christmas trading period. 

  • ashley hof

    'Terminal' HoF extends administration period

    19 August 2019

    House of Fraser has extended its administration for a further 12 months, just weeks after owner Sports Direct Group branded problems at the department store as “nothing short of terminal in nature”. 

  • ashley hof

    House of Fraser suppliers hit out at Ashley’s U-turn

    29 July 2019

    House of Fraser suppliers have told Drapers they fear for the future of the struggling department store chain and questioned if Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley did his due diligence before he bought it.

  • Hof westfield

    House of Fraser weighs heavily on Sports Direct

    24 July 2019Tim Clark

    Ahead of Sports Direct’s delayed results, expected on Friday, Drapers analyses Mike Ashley’s progress in transforming House of Fraser into the “Harrods of the high street” and integrating it into the group alongside premium fascia Flannels.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.