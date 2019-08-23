Sports Direct eyes smaller auditor

Sports Direct is reportedly holding talks with MHA Macintyre Hudson to become the retailer’s auditor.

The accountancy firm told London’s Evening Standard it had spoken to the retailer after Grant Thornton stepped down last week.

The “Big Four” accountancy firms – PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY – and BDO have all reportedly turned down the job.

Earlier this month Sports Direct delayed the reporting of its annual results citing “complexities” of integrating House of Fraser and a €674m (£624m) Belgian tax claim.

Sports Direct International suffered a 6% fall in underlying EBITDA to £287.8m in the 52 weeks to 28 April 2019, compared with £306.1m in the same period the previous year. Group revenue at Sports Direct, which also controls Flannels, was up 10% to £3.7bn in the same period.