Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Sports Direct eyes smaller auditor

23 August 2019By

Full screen3084848 sports direct thurrock

Sports Direct is reportedly holding talks with MHA Macintyre Hudson to become the retailer’s auditor.

The accountancy firm told London’s Evening Standard it had spoken to the retailer after Grant Thornton stepped down last week.

The “Big Four” accountancy firms – PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY – and BDO have all reportedly turned down the job.

Earlier this month Sports Direct delayed the reporting of its annual results citing “complexities” of integrating House of Fraser and a €674m (£624m) Belgian tax claim.

Sports Direct International suffered a 6% fall in underlying EBITDA to £287.8m in the 52 weeks to 28 April 2019, compared with £306.1m in the same period the previous year. Group revenue at Sports Direct, which also controls Flannels, was up 10% to £3.7bn in the same period.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.