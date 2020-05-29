Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sports Direct, Flannels and Jack Wills to reopen on 15 June

29 May 2020By

Full screenFlannels, Victoria Square, Belfast

Frasers Group has confirmed that its Sports Direct, Flannels and Jack Wills stores in England will reopen on 15 June in line with the government’s recent announcement. 

The group plans to reopen its House of Fraser stores later in that week, once it has sought further guidance on limitations in relation to the size of stores, and food and beverage offerings. 

Mike Ashley’s retail business has set up a “specialist team”, including external consultants to implement, review and adjust safety precautions to protect customers and staff. 

A spokeswoman said: ”We are looking forward to welcoming customers back into our stores from 15 June, and have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure that every one of our stores will be compliant with government guidelines when we do.” 

 Frasers Group has already opened most of its 233 European stores over the last few weeks. 

