Sports Direct 'not in crisis'

Sports Direct Group’s head of elevation, Mike Murray, has said the retailer is not in crisis, hours after it bought Jack Wills for £12.8m.
Murray, speaking to Sky News, said the business will continue to capitalise on opportunities and buy struggling retailers.
The Jack Wills deal came less than a fortnight after Sports Direct group said it would have thought twice about buying House of Fraser last August.
Murray told the news outlet: “I can understand why people would think it, but it’s definitely not a business in crisis … Some win, some [you] lose, but ultimately we’re having a go, and we believe in ourselves.
“We’re determined, we work very hard, we’re not thinking about the short term, we’re thinking about the medium to long term, the next generation of Sports Direct consumers and shareholders. Short term we may be wrong, but long term we back our decisions.”
Readers' comments (1)
darren hoggett7 August 2019 8:47 am
Murray's comments are too casual for my liking. Phases such as 'Having a go' do not inspire confidence. We are not bungee jumping here. They are a big player and should act like one.
While companies should always look to the long term, you do get the feeling that Sports Direct are competition with themselves and if that is the case, that unfortunately can only go one way.
