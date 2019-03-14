Sports Direct offers Debenhams £150m loan

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has offered Debenhams a £150m interest-free loan in exchange for an additional 5% stake in the company.
The move comes days after Debenhams confirmed it was in advanced negotiations to secure a loan of the same amount from existing lenders.
Under Sports Direct’s proposals, Ashley would become a director and the chief executive officer of Debenhams. The department store would use £40m of the cash injection to repay short terms loans and the remainder would be used as general working capital.
The loan would be interest free if Debenhams issued shares allowing Sports Direct to increase its stake in the business from 30% to 35%. If not, the loan would come with 3% interest charges.
Debenhams confirmed last night that it had received the offer and that the board would give “careful consideration” to the proposal.
Last week, Sports Direct called for a general meeting of Debenhams to appoint Ashley to the board of directors. The retailer has called for all current members of the Debenhams board, other than Rachel Osborne who became a director in September 2018, to be removed.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous14 March 2019 9:37 am
This offer is likely to have been made, knowing it will be rebuffed.
Pumping £150M into Debenhams is insane under their current structure.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment