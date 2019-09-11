Sports Direct tries to engage 'big four' auditors

Sports Direct has reportedly asked the four biggest accountancy firms in the UK to hold fresh talks about working with the business ahead of its annual general meeting today.
Sky News reports that Sports Direct has asked Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC to reconsider taking over its contract as smaller firms have been unable to fulfil the role.
Auditor Grand Thornton stepped down earlier this year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.