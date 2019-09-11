Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sports Direct tries to engage 'big four' auditors

11 September 2019By

Full screen3084848 sports direct thurrock

Sports Direct has reportedly asked the four biggest accountancy firms in the UK to hold fresh talks about working with the business ahead of its annual general meeting today.

Sky News reports that Sports Direct has asked Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC to reconsider taking over its contract as smaller firms have been unable to fulfil the role.

Auditor Grand Thornton stepped down earlier this year.

