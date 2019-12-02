Sports Direct's Ashley settles US legal dispute

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has settled a US legal dispute, days after he was called to give evidence under international law.

New York Supreme Court judge Andrew Borrok had called on Ashley to give evidence relating to his role in the disputed deal to acquire US retail chain Eastern Outfitters, This Is Money reports.

Ashley acquired Eastern Outfitters for $100m (£78m) in 2017 after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Papers alleged that the deal was done with ”limited due diligence”, but an agreement has since been reached and proceedings discontinued, reports suggest.