Sports Direct's Ashley settles US legal dispute

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has settled a US legal dispute, days after he was called to give evidence under international law.
New York Supreme Court judge Andrew Borrok had called on Ashley to give evidence relating to his role in the disputed deal to acquire US retail chain Eastern Outfitters, This Is Money reports.
Ashley acquired Eastern Outfitters for $100m (£78m) in 2017 after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Papers alleged that the deal was done with ”limited due diligence”, but an agreement has since been reached and proceedings discontinued, reports suggest.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.