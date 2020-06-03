Stitch Fix to cut 1,400 US employees

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix is to lay off around 1,400 US employees.

The business will cut the California-based stylists and rehire them in lower-cost states, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The majority of the layoffs are expected to happen in September but employees will reportedly be given the option of relocating and remain with the company. The stylists account for around 18% of the business’ workforce.

Stitch Fix will be hiring around 2,000 stylists across Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Texas until next year.

In its most recent results, the business saw a 22% jump in revenue to $451.8m (£346.4m) for the three months to 1 February, falling below analyst expectations.

For the second quarter, the San Francisco-based business announced a 17% rise in active clients to 3.5 million and net revenues per customer increased by 8.3% to $501 (£384).

Stitch Fix has been contacted for comment.