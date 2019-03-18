Storm Gareth hits footfall

Storm Gareth led shoppers to stay indoors last week, resulting in footfall dropping 1.7% year on year and 1.3% week on week for the seven days to 17 March.

Figures from Springboard show that this was better than 2018’s drop of 5.9% for the comparative week, when snow and rain covered the country.

Shopping centres and high streets contributed to the decline by 3% and 2.5% respectively. Retail parks were more resilient – footfall was up 1.6%.

On Sunday 10 March, high street footfall fell 7.7% compared with the same Sunday in previous year – which was Mother’s Day.