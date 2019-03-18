Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Storm Gareth hits footfall

18 March 2019 By Olivia Pinnock

Storm Gareth led shoppers to stay indoors last week, resulting in footfall dropping 1.7% year on year and 1.3% week on week for the seven days to 17 March.

Figures from Springboard show that this was better than 2018’s drop of 5.9% for the comparative week, when snow and rain covered the country.

Shopping centres and high streets contributed to the decline by 3% and 2.5% respectively. Retail parks were more resilient – footfall was up 1.6%.

On Sunday 10 March, high street footfall fell 7.7% compared with the same Sunday in previous year – which was Mother’s Day.  

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.