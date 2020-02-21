Struggling Victoria's Secret sold

Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, has sold a majority stake in the US lingerie brand.
Investment firm Sycamore Partners bought a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret for $525m (£407m) and will now take the business private.
The sale comes as L Brands founder, Leslie Wexner, steps down from his role as CEO. Wexner, who has spent five decades at the helm of L Brands, will become chairman emeritus.
At the end of last year, Victoria’s Secret cancelled its annual fashion show in the face of rising criticism and dwindling television ratings.
L Brands reported a net loss of $252m (£195.1m) in third-quarter results for 2019 and poor sales at Victoria’s Secret weighed on its performance.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.