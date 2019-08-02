Summer holidays boost fashion sales

Fashion like-for-like sales increased by 4.4% this week, as shoppers prepared for summer holidays.
However, in-store like-for-like fashion sales decreased by 0.6% for the week to 28 July, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed. Total like-for-like sales increased by 3% for the week, while total in-store like-for-likes fell by 2.2%.
Overall footfall fell by 2.6% compared with the same week last year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.