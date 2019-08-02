Summer holidays boost fashion sales

Fashion like-for-like sales increased by 4.4% this week, as shoppers prepared for summer holidays.

However, in-store like-for-like fashion sales decreased by 0.6% for the week to 28 July, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed. Total like-for-like sales increased by 3% for the week, while total in-store like-for-likes fell by 2.2%.

Overall footfall fell by 2.6% compared with the same week last year.