'Super Saturday' footfall falls 10.3%

Footfall across UK high streets declined by 10.3% year on year on 21 December, a day known as “Super Saturday”, new research has found.

This was a result of Black Friday and pre-Christmas discounting starting from as early as mid-November, meaning many shoppers may have already made the most of the deals, footfall retail intelligence company ShopperTrak suggested.

Meanwhile, overall UK footfall for the year sits 0.2% up against the same period in 2018.

“With Black Friday – which saw footfall rise 6% year-on-year this year – and Christmas discounting starting as early as mid-November for some retailers, many shoppers may already have bought Christmas gifts”, Nick Pompa, global general manager at ShopperTrak, commented.

“As the last online order deadlines hit this weekend, we expect to see shoppers switching from clicks to bricks and opt to hit the high street to finish off their Christmas shopping. Momentum is expected to continue as we head towards the big day, with many shoppers also taking advantage of later click-and-collect deadlines now being offered by retailers, with some even offering to fulfil click-and-collect orders on Christmas Eve itself.

“By understanding and acting upon insight from shopper traffic trends, retailers can optimise scheduling decisions, merchandising, inventory fulfilment and even loss prevention awareness to help maximise sales opportunities presented during the busiest days of peak trading.”