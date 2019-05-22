Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Superdry appoints interim CFO

22 May 2019 By

Superdry has appointed Nick Gresham as interim chief financial officer, following the departure of Ed Barker, who resigned in April 2019.

Gresham is currently CFO at online sports and lifestyle retailer Wiggle, and will commence his role on 3 June.

Former CFO Barker was one of several members of Superdry’s senior team to resign following co-founder Julian Dunkerton’s reinstatement to the board in April, after an extended campaign. 

Superdry’s chairman Peter Bamford, chief executive Euan Sutherland and chairman of the remuneration committee Penny Hughes also left the business.

Tags

