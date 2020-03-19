Superdry has written to landlords asking for a three month rent break beginning 1 April, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer announced in its trading statement yesterday that it was in negotiations with landlords to secure store rental relief. It comes as footfall at the retailer decreased by 25% week on week across Superdry stores in the UK and US.

“This is an extraordinary time for all of us”, a letter sent to landlords on 18 March from Superdry CEO Julian Dunkerton, read.

“The continuing onset of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to have a deep and lasting impact on society and the world economy.”

It added: “As at today, we have a strong net cash position on our balance sheet. We continue to work closely with all of our suppliers and customers, and our board is taking all sensible measures to preseve cash and increase liquidity. We are pleased to say that many valued partners are adopting sensible and rational appraoches to help each other get through this time.

”To further assist in preserving existing liquidity and to help with cash flow, we are proposing to postpoine all rent payments for three months from 1 April 2020 and then review the position. We sincerely hope that you understand our reasons for doing this and will be supportive.

“We also ask that during this difficult time, if we see fit to close our stores to protect our staff or store are closed due to government intervention, we will not be liable for any penalties associated with any keep open clauses within our agreements, nor will any turnover rent be paid for the days we are not trading. Once this crisis is over, we will work with you with the sole aim of normalising the position.”

The company has asked landlords to confirm acceptance by the end of March.