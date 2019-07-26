Superdry makes board appointments

Retailer Superdry has announced the appointment of Georgina Harvey and Faisal Galaria to its board as non-executive directors. Harvey is also set to become chairman of the remuneration committee.

Both will take up their positions on 29 July.

Harvey is currently senior independent director of and chair of the remuneration committee of McColl’s Retail group. She also sits on the board of betting company William Hill and storage company Big Yellow PLC.

Galaria recently stepped down as chief strategy and investment officer at insurance business Gocompare Group. He has also held roles with Spotify, travel website Kayak.com and Skype.

Earlier this month, Superdry reported a statutory pre-tax loss of £85.4m for the year to 27 April 2019, compared with a £65.3m profit in 2017/18.