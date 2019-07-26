Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Superdry makes board appointments

26 July 2019By

Full screenSuperdry 1025007

Retailer Superdry has announced the appointment of Georgina Harvey and Faisal Galaria to its board as non-executive directors. Harvey is also set to become chairman of the remuneration committee.

Both will take up their positions on 29 July.

Harvey is currently senior independent director of and chair of the remuneration committee of McColl’s Retail group. She also sits on the board of betting company William Hill and storage company Big Yellow PLC.

Galaria recently stepped down as chief strategy and investment officer at insurance business Gocompare Group. He has also held roles with Spotify, travel website Kayak.com and Skype.

Earlier this month, Superdry reported a statutory pre-tax loss of £85.4m for the year to 27 April 2019, compared with a £65.3m profit in 2017/18.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • superdry

    What next for Superdry?

    3 April 2019

    Following Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton’s reinstatement as non-executive director and the subsequent mass resignation of the Superdry board, Drapers analyses how the entrepreneur will execute his promised brand turnaround.

  • liverpool one superdry outside

    Mass resignations from Superdry board

    2 April 2019

    Superdry’s chairman Peter Bamford, chief executive Euan Sutherland, chief financial officer Ed Barker, and chairman of the remuneration committee Penny Hughes have all exited the business with immediate effect, following co-founder Julian Dunkerton’s reinstatement to the board earlier today.

  • Superdry

    Superdry makes board appointments

    4 July 2019

    Superdry has announced two appointments to its board. 

  • Julian Dunkerton and James Holder

    Superdry co-founder to earn consultancy fees

    8 April 2019

    Superdry co-founder James Holder is expected to receive at least £300,000 a year in consultancy fees from the brand, the Sunday Telegraph has reported. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.