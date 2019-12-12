Superdry to launch new premium lines

Superdry is to launch four new premium, limited edition collections for its autumn 20.

The four “pinnacle expressions” – DRY, Pure Sport, Cult Studios and STX – are extensions of Superdry’s four core lines of casual and vintage, sport style, sophisticated and energy, respectively.

They will account for 700 pieces out of Superdry’s 4,500 autumn pieces.

Wholesale prices will range from £20 to £300. The limited edition, premium collections will be available in Superdry’s flagship stores, its ecommerce site and selected wholesale ”upper-end” department stores.

Superdry revealed a loss before tax of £4.2m for the 26 weeks to 26 October, down from a profit of £26.4m in the same period in 2018.

Superdry CE, Julian Dunkerton said he was pleased with the results in a “year of reset”, and told Drapers: “The difficult negatives I feel are predominantly done and we are now on this positive journey.”

Taking a new approach to discounting, the brand recorded its biggest ever online day for Black Friday.

Dunkerton said: “It can’t be correct for brands to be blanket discounting their entire stock portfolio in your strongest period. For us it was about protection of the core range and a reduction of legacy stock.”

He said the brand cleared 6,000 ”legacy units” at a discount across its Black Friday week. Year-on-year total stock holding is down 13%, which Dunkerton described as “massive progress”.

Looking ahead to Christmas trading Dunkerton said: “I am as confident as we can be going into peak trading but its peak trading. Do you see any sale banners in our physical stores? This time last year it was 20% off everything.”