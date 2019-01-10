Superdry's chief product officer steps down

Superdry’s chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer has left the retailer due to personal reasons, following a period of compassionate leave before Christmas.

A search for her replacement is underway.

Danielmeyer joined Superdry in the newly created role of chief product officer in September last year.

She was previously global head of womenswear at Tommy Hilfiger, where she was part of the team behind the brand’s collaboration with model Gigi Hadid.

She has also worked on the senior teams of Esprit and German womenswear brand Liebeskind Berlin.