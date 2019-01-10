Superdry's chief product officer steps down

Superdry’s chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer has left the retailer due to personal reasons, following a period of compassionate leave before Christmas.
A search for her replacement is underway.
Danielmeyer joined Superdry in the newly created role of chief product officer in September last year.
She was previously global head of womenswear at Tommy Hilfiger, where she was part of the team behind the brand’s collaboration with model Gigi Hadid.
She has also worked on the senior teams of Esprit and German womenswear brand Liebeskind Berlin.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.