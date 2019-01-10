Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Superdry's chief product officer steps down

10 January 2019By

Full screensuperdry

Superdry’s chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer has left the retailer due to personal reasons, following a period of compassionate leave before Christmas.

A search for her replacement is underway.

Danielmeyer joined Superdry in the newly created role of chief product officer in September last year.

She was previously global head of womenswear at Tommy Hilfiger, where she was part of the team behind the brand’s collaboration with model Gigi Hadid.

She has also worked on the senior teams of Esprit and German womenswear brand Liebeskind Berlin.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.