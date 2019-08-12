Superdry’s Sutherland gets £1m payoff

Former Superdry CEO Euan Sutherland will reportedly get a £1m payoff after leaving the retailer amid a boardroom battle with co-founder Julian Dunkerton.

Sutherland will receive a termination package worth £867,522 in pay and another £138,000 in share awards, according to the company’s annual report, This is Money reports.

Sutherland resigned on 2 April and is on full pay gardening leave for a year, according to the news outlet.