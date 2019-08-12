Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Superdry’s Sutherland gets £1m payoff

12 August 2019By

Full screenEuan Sutherland

Former Superdry CEO Euan Sutherland will reportedly get a £1m payoff after leaving the retailer amid a boardroom battle with co-founder Julian Dunkerton.

Sutherland will receive a termination package worth £867,522 in pay and another £138,000 in share awards, according to the company’s annual report, This is Money reports.

Sutherland resigned on 2 April and is on full pay gardening leave for a year, according to the news outlet.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.