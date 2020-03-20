Suppliers squeezed by coronavirus

Several suppliers could “go bust” following order cancellations across the supply chain, manufacturers have told Drapers.

Retailers are cancelling orders “across the board” to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which is putting pressure on suppliers’ cash flow.

Earlier today, Drapers revealed that Monsoon Accessorize, Debenhams and M&Co have extended their supplier payment terms effective immediately.

One high street supplier said: “The extension of payment terms, cancellations and indefinite rephasing of stock will of course put massive pressure on cashflow and will ultimately involve businesses and factories not being able to survive the financial stress of this and going bust.”

Earlier this week the government announcement a year-long business rates holiday to help mitigate the economic impact of the virus, as well as £330bn of government-backed loans and guarantees for UK businesses. However, at the time, some retailers warned these measures were not enough to ensure businesses survive the pandemic.

“I believe this [cancellations] is exactly what the government didn’t want to happen with the announcement of the £330bn bailout on Tuesday, but retailers are seeing customer footfall vanish and are making in some cases knee jerk decisions,” said the high street supplier.

“Realistically we are only two weeks into the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, so I dread to think what will happen if or more likely when a full quarantine will be enforced.”

Another supplier to multiples said: “There’s cancellations and rescheduling across the board. From indies right through to online. And the problem is that it’s all happening so quickly, so our position remains unclear.

“It’s horrific. It’s hitting the entire supply chain. There is not one single customer or company that is not being directly affected in fashion. I only hope and pray that good sense prevails and that drip drip drip of liquidity across that chain is maintained.”

A high street supplier with Chinese-based warehouses added: “We spent last week renegotiating all the deliveries with people here because China has started work and now we’re changing it all here because they don’t want the goods [in the same volume or at this time].

“The world of retailers is moving stock and cancelling. So, the factories that have started [back up again] in China are now slowing right down.”

Another supplier said: “A couple of [retailers] have said this is the final straw and have literally turned their businesses off. We’ve also had some that have said please don’t deliver any more stock to me, anything that is outstanding please cancel because I don’t have space for it.

“And then we’ve had a couple that have asked us to cancel or delay their autumn deliveries because they have so much spring stock they need to clear before than can take anything else in.”

However, one supplier reported he had not had any cancellations so far, but instead said buyers were “waiting to see” what happens.

“I’ve had a couple of appointments cancelled but I’m still getting the information from the buyers by email,” said the supplier. “The situation will keep changing, I’m sure.”