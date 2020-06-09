Support the Drapers x FTCT Covid-19 Appeal

The Drapers x FTCT Covid-Appeal has so far raised £7953 thanks to your generous donations.

As coronavirus continues to put more fashion retail jobs in danger, we need your help to support retail’s key workers and their families.

Help us reach our £60,000 target to provide grants for the children of UK fashion and textile families and support those with financial difficulties in buying necessities such as clothing, bedding and specialist equipment for those children with specialist needs.

As the end of lockdown looms, pressure isn’t easing up on families in our industry. Demand for Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) grants is still double normal levels, as school uniform costs becomes a pressing concern for parents coping with furlough, redundancy and reduced incomes.

“Since we launched the Drapers x FTCT Covid-19 appeal six weeks ago, we have given more than £80,000 in grants, to over 170 children whose families are feeling financially pressured as a result of Covid-19,” said FTCT director Anna Pangbourne. “We have already put your generous donations to use. Together, you helped us support 20 children with an average of £370, giving them to access lessons while their schools are closed, or buying them uniform so they can feel confident when they return, or giving them sensory equipment so their health is supported at home.”

She added: “We know it may not be an easy time to donate, but please support our appeal. Together we can ease the lasting financial impact the pandemic is having, on families across our industry.”

Items funded since the launch of the campaign include clothing, school uniforms, laptops and tablets for home learning, washing machines, beds and sensory equipment.

Please donate what you can to help us support retail’s key workers and their families.

It’s our industry. Let’s support each other, together.

Your donation could make a huge difference to a child’s life.

Donate now: https://www.ftct.org.uk/appeal/covidappeal