T-shirts and trainers drive UK online fashion spend

T-shirts and tops are the most commonly bought clothing item online, while trainers topped the footwear list, new research has found.

Almost half of online shoppers (46%) bought T-shirts and tops online, research by the Royal Mail indicates.

In footwear, 72% of online shoppers had bought trainers online, while 50% bought sandals, 38% bought smart shoes and 34% bought boots.

Almost half (49%) of online shoppers consider social media influential when purchasing clothing and accessories. Digital content about discounts and offers influenced 48% of shoppers, followed by friends’ recommendations at 42% and retailer adverts at 41%.

The average clothing shopper spends £28 online, compared with £27 spent in-store per month.

The survey’s average fashion shopper is 46 years old, and is more likely to be female and live in the suburbs.

The average footwear shopper spends £27 online compared with £22 spent in-store per month. The average footwear shopper is 42 years old, and is again more likely to be female and live in the suburbs.

A total of 42% of clothing shoppers are prepared to pay more for the convenience of a home delivery and 56% would track every item they order, if the service was available. Almost two-thirds of footwear shoppers – 64% – feel more confident when ordering online with tracking and 59% would track every item they order if the service was available.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said: “For retailers in the fashion and footwear sectors, to be successful it’s essential to understand the distinct habits of these shoppers. Social media is increasingly influential, especially for younger shoppers, but the recommendation of friends is far more important than celebrity endorsements. Providing as much information as possible is key when it comes to deliveries, with tracking giving customers increased confidence when ordering online.”