Tailoring in a socially distanced retail world

Virtual consultations, extended opening hours and home visiting services will be the reality for tailors when stores reopen under social distancing guidelines, Savile Row houses have told Drapers.

With stores now set to reopen from 15 June, fashion retailers are busy working out what the new normal under the government’s social distancing guidelines will look like.

Although all fashion businesses will need to find ways to adapt to the new measures, tailors face arguably one of the biggest challenges.

Bespoke garment require multiple up close and personal fittings that some customers might deem too risky in the post-coronavirus era. Tailors are therefore having to rethink how they will do business.

Drapers spoke to three Savile Row houses to find out their plans.

Taj Phull, brand development manager at Huntsman Social distancing for any retail business after lockdown is going to be a challenge. Measures have been discussed at Huntsman regarding distancing in store, and protective measures will be put in place for staff and clients. Virtual fittings have been taking place over the past weeks, and are our first port of call with clients who are in the ordering stage of their garments. These fittings have proven extremely successful for our overseas customers. Following lockdown, the keen eye of our cutters will be more valued than ever. We will offer fittings by appointment only to manage the footfall of customers in the store. And we will provide staff and clients with masks, which are also available for purchase on our website in a number of our exclusive house tweeds. Further, we plan on installing hand-washing stations and sensor-operated hand sanitisers to ensure we take the maximum measures to protect everyone in store. Having our spacious clubroom on the first floor of our store at 11 Savile Row (pictured top) provides us with even more safe space for fittings, giving enough room for customers’ partners to attend at a distance.

James Sleater, director of Cad & The Dandy We are operating a strict diary system to control the flow of people. We have two doors into our shop, so we can use both to best control the flow of people, and have repositioned the cutters’ and sales staff’s desks to ensure that not only they, but also the customers, will have the required distancing enabled. We will also extend our opening hours and, for the first time ever, will open on Sundays to allow better spacing of customers and give people great flexibility for booking appointments. We’ll also continue to offer our virtual fittings. We expect a lot more people travelling by car and will share parking locations upon booking. We will also be offering a home visiting service inside the M25 for new purchases. We have sped up the production of our ready-to-wear collections and will be increasing its range to allow for more online purchasing.