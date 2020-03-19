Take part in our coronavirus survey

Drapers has launched a new survey aimed at gathering and disseminating valuable information on how the fashion industry is impacted by and responding to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.
We want to find out what challenges fashion retailers, brands, manufacturers, suppliers and buyers across the UK and Ireland are facing amid the coronavirus outbreak, and how they are approaching the issue.
Please help us to share advice and knowledge by completing the survey.
It only takes a few minutes to complete and all answers will be treated anonymously.
Have your say
