Take part in our new coronavirus lockdown survey

25 March 2020

For Drapers’ second coronavirus survey, we are gathering information on how the UK and Irish fashion industry is handling and responding to the government lockdown. 

We want to find out what challenges fashion and footwear retailers, brands, manufacturers, suppliers and buyers across the UK and Ireland are facing amid the coronavirus outbreak, especially now all non-essential stores have been told to close.

Please help us to share advice and knowledge by completing the survey. All answers will be treated anonymously.

