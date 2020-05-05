Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Take part in our 'restarting retail' survey

5 May 2020By

Full screendrapers survey 8th may index

Drapers has launched its third coronavirus survey to uncover how the fashion retail industry is restarting business. 

We want to find out what fashion and footwear retailers and brands across the UK and Ireland are doing to prepare for once the lockdown is lifted. 

Please help us to share advice and knowledge by completing the survey. It only takes a few minutes to complete and all answers will be treated anonymously. 

Click here to take the survey. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.