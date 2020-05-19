Takeover Panel rules on Moss Bros sale withdrawal

The Takeover Panel has blocked Crew Clothing owner Brigadier Acquisition Company’s attempt to retract its £22.6m bid for menswear chain Moss Bros.

Brigadier lodged a submission with the panel last month to retract its offer made in March, citing the material adverse change condition on account of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Moss Bros.

However, the Takeover Panel has ruled that the change in conditions does not warrant the retraction of the offer.

Brigadier has been given a short period of time to decide whether it wishes to request a review of the ruling.

Liad Meidar, managing partner of Gatemore Capital Management, a significant shareholder in Moss Bross, said: “We are pleased with the initial ruling of the Takeover Panel and believe this sets the right precedent. The deal to take Moss Bros private, which was agreed after the World Health Organization identified Covid-19 as a pandemic, was designed to provide management with the appropriate structure to execute the ongoing transformation plan and achieve Moss Bros’s full potential, and it is only right that the company is given the opportunity to fulfil this.”

It was announced on 12 March that Brigadier, which is controlled by Menoshi Shina, owner of Crew Clothing, had agreed to pay 22p a share for the menswear tailoring business. The acquisition was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.