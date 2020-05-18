Ted Baker appoints CFO

Ted Baker has appointed David Wolffe as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

He joined the group as interim CFO at the end of January.

Wolffe has more than 20 years’ experience in finance roles for both public and private businesses. He is also founder and chief executive of backpack company Wolffepack.

Wolffe held interim CFO roles at Facegym and GoCardless. Before that, he was group finance director at HMV between 2011 and 2012, and finance director at ITV Studios.

Rachel Osborne, chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome David on board on a permanent basis, following a thorough process, in addition to the capability we have seen him display in recent months.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working closely alongside him since the start of the year and David has quickly gripped the issues inside the business and developed solutions to put things right. I look forward to his continued significant contribution to the leadership team, as we work together to return Ted Baker to profitable growth.”

Wolffe said: “I was extremely pleased about joining Ted Baker back in January, and my time with the business since then has revealed the huge opportunities that lie ahead for this iconic British brand.

“The business has faced into a number of challenges in the months since I joined, and while we still have much to do, our progress so far gives me confidence that we can deliver our transformation plan and create value for all of our stakeholders.”