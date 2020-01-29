Ted Baker appoints chief customer officer

Ted Baker has appointed Jennifer Roebuck to the newly created role of chief customer officer.

Roebuck is currently a non-executive director on the plc board for Ted Baker and has previously held roles at French Connection and Feel Unique, where she was chief marketing officer.

Roebuck will be tasked with developing a customer and digital strategy across the business, and exploring new digital partnership opportunities.

Roebuck will step down from her non-executive position on the board in April, when she takes up her new role.

In a statement, the retailer said the search was still under way to appoint a permanent chair and chief executive to the plc board, which is “progressing well”.

Acting chair of the board Sharon Baylay said: “[Roebuck’s] background in digital transformation and brand marketing, particularly in the lifestyle and clothing sector, will be of huge benefit to the leadership team.”