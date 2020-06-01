Ted Baker CEO to focus on 'low-hanging fruit'

There is “plenty of low-hanging fruit” at Ted Baker, so it is not reliant on a broader recovery in the fashion retail market to make progress, CEO Rachel Osborne insisted today after the company announced disappointing full-year results.

Underlying profit before tax slumped by 92.4% to £4.8m in the 52 weeks to 25 January 2020. The company plans to raise £95m through a stock issue to help it ride out the coronavirus downturn, and implement its new “Ted Growth Formula” strategy.

Osborne, who joined the company as chief financial officer in March 2019 before taking on the top role in December, said the three-year transformation plan hinges on Ted Baker’s move to a digital-first brand, with a refreshed and demand-driven product offering. The business will also prioritise building brand awareness outside of the UK.

Digital first

Ted Baker will invest £6m in the replatforming of its ecommerce site in the next two years. The digital transformation will include an expanded global payment gateway, new cloud-based points of sale, digital data capture at store, and same-day click-and-collect options.

Osborne said: “We are moving to more agile ecommerce as we go forward, and are pleased with the response we have seen while we have had to close [stores] globally. What we are seeing is when we start to pull the digital levers, they are really working for us.”

Since the government announced the closure of non-essential stores on 23 March, Ted Baker’s ecommerce revenue has grown 78% year on year.

To grow ecommerce in a “capital light” way, Ted Baker is seeking to expand through partnerships outside of the UK, where it has “a relatively low market share”.

“We have some strong partnerships in China, India, the Middle East and across the UK and US,” said Osborne. “Our aim is to make sure we go where the customer is and that is why we want to up not only our own digital presence, but also forge stronger digital partnerships across the globe.”

Osborne said customers can still expect new stores in growing international territories such as the Middle East, and in secondary and tertiary cities in China through franchise deals.

She added that the business had no plans to shrink its UK store estate: “Unlike many others we don’t have a long tail of loss-making stores anyway, and the majority of our [sale points] facing customers are through concessions.”

Product overhaul

Under the transformation, Ted Baker will move to a leaner and more reactive supply chain including the use of an open-to-buy investory system, allowing for less upfront stock commitments. This will reduce speed to market and enable the brand to react to in-season trends and customer demand data.

Within a year, Ted Baker hopes to reduce its supply base by around 30% to 100 suppliers, and reduce its stock cycle from three to two years.

The retailer will introduce monthly product drops as well as expanding its essential and core collections, such as women’s casualwear and footwear.

“There is going to be a fundmental shift to the way we work,” said Osborne. “Ted had a somewhat outdated method of buying and so we are moving towards a pyramid approach to product hierarchy. What it means is we are moving away from way looking in the rear view mirror and being more design led.”



This new pyramid approach is an equal split between catwalk, fashion and trend-led pieces and core bestsellers, continuity and never-out-of-stock products. Monthly drops will fall within the trend category.

Core bestsellers and trend pieces will make up the majority of stock, accounting for 35% of total product each.

Osborne added: “We are using open-to-buy, which means we are making fewer upfront stock commitments, and allows us to be more agile during the season to bestsellers and latest trends. I know our customers want newness and fashion, so the top end of the pyramid is really around trend pieces in a limited number. They will be fast to market and really push the perception of the brand and the product more in that fashion and trend arena.”

The brand hopes this approach will mean a reduced Sale period throughout the year, and reduced discounting on ”hero products”, but Osborne noted: “Clearly the current environment is very price sensitive in terms of customers so I’m not expecting the end to discounting for some time [across the industry].”

Overseeing product changes, Anthony Cuthbertson – whom Osborne labelled “a living manifestation of the brand” – will join Ted Baker in the newly created role of global creative director later this year.

Cuthberson has been global design director for Topshop since December 2017. Before that, he was design director for Roberto Cavalli in Italy from July 2015.

His appointment is the latest in a flurry of senior changes including the appointment of David Wolffe as chief financial officer in May and Jennifer Roebuck as chief customer officer in January.

Future funding

The new strategy is to be underpinned by the proceeds from the capital raising announced earlier today. Ted Baker is seeking to raise approximately £95m in gross proceeds (£90m in net proceeds) through a stock issue.

Ted Baker’s founder and former CEO Ray Kelvin, its biggest shareholder, has given his backing to the recapitalisation plan, indicating he could remain the largest investor through participation in the share sale.

The business has outlined further areas for cost cutting, including tougher supplier negotiations, further rent reductions and deferrals from landlords, and reducing head office staff numbers.

It is targeting a limit to capital expenditure of £15m annually the end of the three year process. It is also aiming for medium term revenue growth of approximately 5% and an adjusted EBiTDA margin of 7%-10% by the 2023 financial year.