Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin halves stake

Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin has cut his stake in the fashion retailer by 55%, as investment firm Toscafund overtakes him as the company’s largest shareholder.

The change is a result of Ted Baker’s emergency fundraising, through which it yesterday raised £95m through a share placing and today will launch a £10m offer for subscription (an invitation to the public to subscribe for new shares in the company).

Kelvin’s stake was reduced to 15.8% yesterday after he bought just £3.5m of new shares. Toscafund almost doubled its stake to 26.4%.

The offer for subscription is unlikely to change these current positions.

Kelvin was CEO of Ted Baker until March 2019, when he resigned with immediate effect following allegations of misconduct. Kelvin has denied all allegations.

The emergency fundraising comes after a set of difficult results for Ted Baker. Underlying profit before tax plummeted 92.4% to £4.8m in the year to 25 January 2020.

New chief executive Rachel Osborne announced a new three-year transformation plan which hinges on Ted Baker’s move to a digital-first brand, with a refreshed and demand-driven product offering and increasing its brand awareness outside of the UK market.