Ted Baker hires chief people officer

Collyer joins from Asos, where he has been people experience director for four years. Before that was senior vice-president of global human resources at US accessories retailer Claire’s from 2013 to 2015 after 12 years in various senior HR roles at the Walt Disney Company. He was also director of people and organisation development at Oasis from 1998 to 2001.

Earlier this year, Ted Baker’s HR practices came under fire following an independent investigation into former CEO Ray Kelvin’s conduct. The brand pledged to refresh its policies and renew all HR and workplace conduct training.

In May, former B&Q people director and Jack Wills HR director Helena Feltham joined the brand as an independent non-executive director.

Collyer will join Ted Baker from 6 January.