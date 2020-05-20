Ted Baker hires global creative director

Ted Baker has poached Arcadia Group’s Anthony Cuthbertson for the new role of global creative director.

Cuthbertson has been global design director for Topshop since December 2017. Before that, he was design director for Roberto Cavalli in Italy from July 2015.

His other roles have included creative director positions with Sass & Bide, and M Webster Holdings, which owns Jigsaw, Marcs and David Lawrence. Both of these positions were based in Australia.

In the newly created role of global creative director role at Ted Baker, he will be responsible for brand, product, store and creative direction strategy.

Cuthbertson is due to arrive later this year, until which creative director Michael Bastian will continue on an interim basis.

Ted Baker chief executive Rachel Osborne said: “We look forward to welcoming Anthony, whose experience at a number of high-profile brands has given him an excellent understanding of what it takes to amplify a brand and make it more relevant. His experience will be particularly valuable as Ted Baker sets out to expand its product and its relevance – a crucial part of its strategy to return Ted Baker to profitable growth.

“We would like to thank Michael Bastian for his significant contribution as our interim creative director. He has set an exciting design direction for both men’s and women’s wear since joining us in January, and we look forward to seeing this come to life through our autumn/winter 20 collections.