Ted Baker seeks £95m lifeline after profits crumble

Ted Baker has announced plans to raise £95m through a stock issue to help it ride out the coronavirus downturn, after reporting a slump in full-year profits.

Underlying profit before tax Ted Baker plummeted 92.4% to £4.8m in the 52 weeks to 25 January 2020, down from £63m the year before, driven by a combination of gross margin pressure, and increased distribution and administrative costs.

The group swung to a “disappointing” reported loss before tax of £79.9m in the same period, down from a profit of £30.7m in 2019.

The “significant fall” was due to the group booking £84.6m of non-underlying expenses, mainly comprising total charges of £45.8m related to inventory, £16.2m related to impairment of store assets, £7.6m related to losses on the disposal of the Asian business and £6.5m for legal and professional costs.

In addition, the application of IFRS16 for the first time introduced charges of £5m. Underlying profit before tax and IFRS 16 dropped by £58.2m to £9.8m.

The group reported a 36% slump in total sales revenue for the 14 weeks to 2 May, compared with the same period last year - mainly a result of store closures across its global estate to comply with Covid-linked trading restrictions. Online sales channel saw growth of 50%.

Total revenue for the year to 25 January fell 1.4% year on year to £630.5m.

Retail revenues fell 4.6% (5.4% in constant currency) to £439.9m in the same period. Store revenues were down 5.3% to £321.2m, and ecommerce revenues fell 2.5% to £118.7m.

Wholesale revenues increased by 9.6% to £171.5m, benefiting from “incremental” footwear revenue. On a comparable basis (excluding footwear), wholesale revenues decreased 3.7% due to challenging trading conditions for trustees and territorial franchise partners.

Ted Baker said it had observed significant levels of discounting across the fashion industry, but particularly in the UK, in response to weak consumer spending and channel shift to online.

The board said it recognised that last year’s performance was “disappointing” for all of Ted Baker’s stakeholders, reflecting a challenging external environment as well as significant internal disruption, driven by a number of senior leadership departures.

In response, Ted Baker has today announced a strategy called “Ted’s Growth Formula”, to transform the company in the coming years and see Ted Baker “become a more profitable, cash generative business delivering higher returns on capital employed”.

Ted Baker’s new recovered strategy features three “building blocks”: stabilising the business, including “rethinking Ted Baker’s vision and commercial strategy”; driving growth through revitalisation and drawing new customers; and operational excellence.

The strategy will be underpinned by the proceeds from the capital raising, and will leverage the inherent strengths of the company. It is seeking to raise approximately £95m in gross proceeds (approximately £90m in net proceeds) through a stock issue.

Ted Baker’s founder and former CEO Ray Kelvin, its biggest shareholder, has given his backing to the recapitalisation plan indicating he could remain the largest investor through participation in the share sale.

“This capital raising will strengthen the balance sheet, allowing the company to navigate through the Covid-19 disruption and invest in its future through the transformation plan,” Ted Baker said.

The business also intends to save £138.4m from its cash flow and to defer £10.9m of payments. Executive pay has also been cut by 15% and it is currently renegotiating rents.

In March Ted Baker agreed terms for the sale of its London head office, the Ugly Brown Building, for £78.8m.

CEO Rachel Osborne said: “Today we are excited to launch ‘Ted’s Formula for Growth’, a comprehensive strategy for the Ted Baker brand which is supported by a significant recapitalisation of the business, that strengthens our position and enables us to both execute that transformation, and navigate through the disruption caused by Covid-19.

”The Ted Baker brand is much loved, it has a unique personality and character built up over many decades, and that provides us with a remarkably strong foundation from which to continue our international growth. Over the past six months our new executive team have pulled together and undertaken a thorough review of the business, identified key opportunities and acted decisively in a number of areas.”

In May Ted Baker appointed David Wolffe as chief financial officer with immediate effect, and Arcadia Group’s Anthony Cuthbertson for the new role of global creative director, who is due to arrive later this year. In April former Next chairman John Barton was appointed to the role of non-executive chairman of the board. He will formally join the board in July.

In January Jennifer Roebuck was appointed to the newly created role of chief customer officer, not long after Peter Collyer joined as global creative director in December 2019.

The change in leadership team comes after Ted Baker’s founder and former CEO Kelvin resigned in March 2019, following allegations about his conduct. Lindsay Page, who joined the group in 1997 and had taken over from Kelvin, resigned as CEO of the premium retailer with immediate effect in December 2019. He was replaced by Rachel Osborne as acting CEO, before she became permanent CEO earlier this year. The brand’s chairman David Bernstein also quit in December.