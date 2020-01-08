Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Ted Baker's lenders call in advisers

8 January 2020By

Full screenTed baker aw19

Ted Baker’s banking syndicate, Barclays, HSBC, Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland, has hired advisers to conduct an independent review of the business.  

The lenders have appointed restructuring experts from FTI Consulting to undertake an independent business review. Drapers understands this is a standard procedure. 

It comes after Ted Baker appointed consultancy firm AlixPartners on 5 December to conduct an in-depth review its operations after a troublesome year. This was separate from the ongoing investigation into an overstatement of inventory levels announced last month. 

Ted Baker issued a string of profit warnings last year, and swung to a pre-tax loss of £23m for the 28 weeks to 10 August 2019. It made a profit of £24.5m during the same period in 2018. 

The retailer is expected to announce its Christmas trading performance to investors.  

Drapers has contacted FTI Consulting, HSBC and Barclays for comment. Ted Baker declined to comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.