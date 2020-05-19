Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Tell us what you think about discounting during the pandemic

19 May 2020 By

Full screen
sale high street

Drapers has launched a new survey to find out what fashion and footwear businesses across the UK think about the industry’s current levels of markdowns, and the long-term impact of promotions.

We want to find out how much discounting your business or employer has done as result of Covid-19, whether you’re worried about the consequences of cutting prices and whether the industry should be doing something to tackle the issue.

Please help us to share advice and knowledge by completing the survey. It only takes a few minutes to complete and all answers will be treated anonymously.

Click here to take the survey.

Drapers’ coronavirus update

We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828705.

As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the “My Account” tab on the main navigation bar.

Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting “My Account” and “Newsletters”.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.