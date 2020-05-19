Tell us what you think about discounting during the pandemic

Drapers has launched a new survey to find out what fashion and footwear businesses across the UK think about the industry’s current levels of markdowns, and the long-term impact of promotions.
We want to find out how much discounting your business or employer has done as result of Covid-19, whether you’re worried about the consequences of cutting prices and whether the industry should be doing something to tackle the issue.
Please help us to share advice and knowledge by completing the survey. It only takes a few minutes to complete and all answers will be treated anonymously.
Click here to take the survey.
Drapers’ coronavirus update
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the “My Account” tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting “My Account” and “Newsletters”.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.