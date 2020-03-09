Tesco sells Thailand and Malaysian businesses for £8bn

Supermarket giant Tesco has announced the sale of its Thailand and Malaysian stores, following what chief executive Dave Lewis called a “detailed strategic review of all options”.

The outposts have been sold to CP Group – a retail development company – for $10.6bn (£8.2bn).

The deal is expected to complete in the second half of 2020, and aims to “de-risk” the overall Tesco business, simplify the group and allow it to strengthen its European and UK branches.

Commenting on the announcement, Lewis said: “Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia. This sale releases material value and allows us to further simplify and focus the business, as well as to return significant value to shareholders.”