TFG London launches new concept store

6 February 2020By

Full screenintu lakeside tfg london

TFG London, which owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress, has brought the brands together for the first time as part of a new concept store at Intu-owned shopping centre Lakeside. 

The 4,890 sq ft store is the first to feature a TFG London fascia, and sits alongside the recently extended River Island and what will become Harrod’s first standalone beauty shop later this year. 

Kate Grant, regional managing director at Intu, said: “Intu Lakeside has an affluent and growing catchment, making it the perfect location for the first TFG London store.”

 

You might also like...

  • Hobbs

    Hobbs returns to profit

    7 January 2020Beth Gault

    Premium womenswear retailer Hobbs reported an operating profit of £6.8m for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019, up from an operating loss of £3.8m for the 14 months to 31 March 2018.

  • All Good Things Merry Hill

    Industry-backed sustainable retailer opens its doors

    2 December 2019

    New sustainable retail concept All Good Things offers a new lease of life for brands’ dead stock. Launching with two stores, the retailer sells end of the line product from its premium brand partners including Joseph, Jigsaw and The Kooples, and is backed by a range of retail veterans. 

  • h beauty

    Harrods launches standalone beauty stores

    30 October 2019

    Harrods is opening a new standalone beauty fascia, called H Beauty, which will debut at Essex’s Intu Lakeside shopping centre in April.

  • Whistles autumn 19

    Whistles turnover up as profits drop

    20 December 2019

    Womenswear brand Whistles has reported a 7% year-on year rise in turnover to £73.4m for the year to 31 March, driven by new store and concession openings. 

