TFG London launches new concept store

TFG London, which owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress, has brought the brands together for the first time as part of a new concept store at Intu-owned shopping centre Lakeside.

The 4,890 sq ft store is the first to feature a TFG London fascia, and sits alongside the recently extended River Island and what will become Harrod’s first standalone beauty shop later this year.

Kate Grant, regional managing director at Intu, said: “Intu Lakeside has an affluent and growing catchment, making it the perfect location for the first TFG London store.”