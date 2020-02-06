TFG trio for The Cornhill Quarter

TFG London is set to open three new stores at Lincolnshire Co-op’s £70m redevelopment of The Cornhill Quarter, as the brand group nears its 12-month expansion target.

Phase 8 will take a 1,593 sq ft space, Whistles a 1,237 sq ft store and Hobbs will take 1,733 sq ft in the mixed-use development.

TFG London, which owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress, appointed Braiser Freeth as portfolio advisers in early 2019 to secure more than 100,000 sq ft of retail space in the UK over the coming year.

The news comes after the brand group announced a new TFG London concept store, which will combine Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress under one roof for the first time.

The 4,890 sq ft at Intu-owned shopping centre Lakeside is the first to feature a TFG London fascia.