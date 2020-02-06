Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

TFG trio for The Cornhill Quarter

6 February 2020By

Full screenNight time cornhill quarter

TFG London is set to open three new stores at Lincolnshire Co-op’s £70m redevelopment of The Cornhill Quarter, as the brand group nears its 12-month expansion target. 

Phase 8 will take a 1,593 sq ft space, Whistles a 1,237 sq ft store and Hobbs will take 1,733 sq ft in the mixed-use development.

TFG London, which owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress, appointed Braiser Freeth as portfolio advisers in early 2019 to secure more than 100,000 sq ft of retail space in the UK over the coming year. 

The news comes after the brand group announced a new TFG London concept store, which will combine Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress under one roof for the first time. 

The 4,890 sq ft at Intu-owned shopping centre Lakeside is the first to feature a TFG London fascia.

 

 

  • Whistles autumn 19

    Whistles turnover up as profits drop

    20 December 2019

    Womenswear brand Whistles has reported a 7% year-on year rise in turnover to £73.4m for the year to 31 March, driven by new store and concession openings. 

  • intu lakeside tfg london

    TFG London launches new concept store

    6 February 2020

    TFG London, which owns Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress, has brought the brands together for the first time as part of a new concept store at Intu-owned shopping centre Lakeside. 

  • Handbagclinic newcastle store

    Handbag Clinic seeks £2m investment

    18 November 2019

    Handbag Clinic, the luxury bag restoration and resale business, has launched its second capital-raising campaign to help support its global expansion plan.

  • All Good Things Merry Hill

    Industry-backed sustainable retailer opens its doors

    2 December 2019

    New sustainable retail concept All Good Things offers a new lease of life for brands’ dead stock. Launching with two stores, the retailer sells end of the line product from its premium brand partners including Joseph, Jigsaw and The Kooples, and is backed by a range of retail veterans. 

