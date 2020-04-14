The Bank Holiday Briefing: Amazon, Matalan and Fat Face

What you need to know from this weekend’s news

Hyve Group seeks investment: Fashion trade show group Hyve is in advanced talks to raise £100m in fresh funds to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, This is Money has reported.

The group which owns exhibitions including Pure London and Moda in Birmingham, is said to be considering the placing of new shares or a rights issue after experiencing a dramatic hit from the coronavirus lockdown.

The group has been contacted for comment.

Matalan seeks £60m cash: The fashion retailer owned by the Hargreaves family is, according to This is Money, considering short term funding options for up to £60m.

In a statement circulated to its bondholders yesterday, the company said it had not faced “such difficult and unprecedented times” in its 35 years of trading. This is Money reports that Matalan is seeking between £50m and £60m in investment after a number of conversations last week.

Matalan has been contacted for comment.

Fat Face to keep ecommerce running: The lifestyle retailer has vowed to keep its online operations open amid Covid-19 disruption as it seeks new cash for the business.

Amazon hires further 75,000 staff to cope with coronavirus demand: Online etail giant Amazon has hired another 75,000 warehouse workers to cope with a dramatic surge in delivery orders under the Covid-19 lockdown, The Telegraph has reported.

Amazon has been contacted for comment.

1.4% of firms inquiring about UK coronavirus business loans successful: Business secretary, Alok Sharma has told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge that just 1.4% of businesses that have enquired about the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme have so far been successful.

On the morning talk show, Sharma said: ”The latest figure that I have is around 4,200, and just over £800m has gone out.

“I have spent the last couple of days talking directly to some of the largest lenders who are part of this scheme and I have been very clear to say to them that we need to get money out of the door as quickly as possible. They understand that … we have set this up at pace and everyone is literally working around the clock.”