The Bank Holiday Briefing: Victoria's Secret and M&S

What you need to know from this weekend’s news
Victoria’s Secret: The US lingerie retailer, owned by L Brands, is to close a quarter of its stores in North America, CNN has reported, just weeks after its half-billion-dollar plan to go private was abandoned.
The brand will close 250 stores in the USA and Canada over the coming months.
Victoria’s Secret has been contacted for comment.
M&S: Chief executive Steve Rowe will not take his bonus for 2019/20 or 2020/21.
The executive had previously defied calls to give up his full £810,000 salary plus bonuses, which paid out a total of £1.6m last year, This Is Money reported.
Rowe could still receive a long-term performance-related bonus.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.