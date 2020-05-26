The Bank Holiday Briefing: Victoria's Secret and M&S

What you need to know from this weekend’s news

Victoria’s Secret: The US lingerie retailer, owned by L Brands, is to close a quarter of its stores in North America, CNN has reported, just weeks after its half-billion-dollar plan to go private was abandoned.

The brand will close 250 stores in the USA and Canada over the coming months.

Victoria’s Secret has been contacted for comment.

M&S: Chief executive Steve Rowe will not take his bonus for 2019/20 or 2020/21.

The executive had previously defied calls to give up his full £810,000 salary plus bonuses, which paid out a total of £1.6m last year, This Is Money reported.

Rowe could still receive a long-term performance-related bonus.