The Bank Holiday Briefing: Victoria's Secret and M&S

26 May 2020By

What you need to know from this weekend’s news 

Victoria’s Secret: The US lingerie retailer, owned by L Brands, is to close a quarter of its stores in North America, CNN has reported, just weeks after its half-billion-dollar plan to go private was abandoned.

The brand will close 250 stores in the USA and Canada over the coming months. 

Victoria’s Secret has been contacted for comment. 

M&S: Chief executive Steve Rowe will not take his bonus for 2019/20 or 2020/21. 

The executive had previously defied calls to give up his full £810,000 salary plus bonuses, which paid out a total of £1.6m last year, This Is Money reported. 

Rowe could still receive a long-term performance-related bonus. 

 

 

 

